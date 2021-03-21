Troy Carter and Karen Peterson set to runoff for Louisiana's 2nd congressional district seat

The polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. with votes for the U. S. Representative-2nd Congressional District all in.

Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson are moving to a runoff in April.

This seat represents Louisiana's District 2, which includes nearly all of the City of New Orleans and a sliver of the Mississippi River up to downtown Baton Rouge.



The seat became available after Cedric Richmond took a position in the Biden administration.



