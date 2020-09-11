Tropical wave set to move into the Gulf of Mexico

A tropical wave just to the southeast of Florida is on track to move into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday or over the weekend. There is currently a cluster of disorganized showers and storms associated with this wave. The system is moving westward near 10 mph and will likely turn to the northwest once entering the Gulf. Then, it is likely a Tropical Depression will form (80% chance of formation). This will impact the local forecast mostly in terms of rainfall.

Current forecast data show a frontal boundary stalling out over south Louisiana early next week. This will be one of the key factors in determining the track of the potential tropical depression and location of the heaviest rainfall. With the current forecast placement of the front, the most rain is set to fall from the eastern Louisiana coast to the Florida panhandle.

The Baton Rouge area can expect to see 1-2 inches of rain over the next 7 days with isolated higher amounts. Showers and storms may be heavy at times and street and poor drainage flooding will be a concern.

Of course, things can change. Stay with the WBRZ Weather Team for new updates as they become available.