Tropical Storm Zeta takes aim at N. Gulf Coast

Today and Tonight: The stubborn cloud cover continues to hang around this morning, but should begin to break apart later today. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight, we'll begin to see a little bit of clearing but overall partly cloudy conditions will remain across much of south Louisiana. Lows will be in the lower 60s.



Looking Ahead: The weekend will end out dry with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. As we head into next week, we'll be tracking two big features: a cold front and a tropical system. Both could have impacts on our local forecast by mid-week. Tuesday, there may be enough available moisture and instability to get a few showers to pop up in the afternoon. The main weather system will come into play on Wednesday, with a cold front and associated upper level low, that could deliver a round of storms across the region. To make things more complex, Tropical Storm Zeta in the Caribbean is also expected to draw in more moisture into parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Zeta:







As of 10 AM, Tropical Storm Zeta has sustained winds of 40 mph and is stationary. Zeta will begin to pick up a very slow speed late tonight, and is expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. The storm may reach hurricane status early Tuesday morning and maintain that strength into the central Gulf. The environmental conditions in the southern Gulf are more conducive for strengthening, but more harsh conditions will begin to take a toll on the storm as it closes in on the Gulf Coast.



As we have seen with past storms this season, the track can and will change with time. Any impacts we see will be highly dependent on the track of the storm. Right now, it's time to pay attention and plan on the possibility of tropical storm conditions somewhere in south Louisiana mid - late week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton