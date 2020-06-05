Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of south Louisiana

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued from Intracoastal City, LA to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Parishes in the WBRZ viewing area include: Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Mary, and St. James. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 48 hours. Those in the watch area should begin their storm preparations.

