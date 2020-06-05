89°
Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of south Louisiana

2 hours 12 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 June 05, 2020 10:06 AM June 05, 2020 in Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued from Intracoastal City, LA to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Parishes in the WBRZ viewing area include: Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Mary, and St. James. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 48 hours. Those in the watch area should begin their storm preparations.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

