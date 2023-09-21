Tropical Storm Warnings issued along parts of the East Coast

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center started to issue forecasts on an area of low pressure east of the Florida Peninsula. For the time being, it will be called Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen. The system has “Potential” affixed to the name because while it is not yet a tropical system, it poses a threat to land within the next 48 hours.

This allows the National Hurricane Center to issue tropical-related watches/warnings before a system truly develops. In fact, Tropical Storm Warnings are now in place across coastal North Carolina and into the southern Chesapeake Bay.

The area of low pressure developed along a weak front early Thursday and will move northeast along the warm Gulf Stream current. As this happens, the storm may eventually acquire tropical characteristics. A landfall near the North Carolina coast looks possible early Saturday.

Regardless of whether the system becomes tropical in nature, gusty winds, heavy rain, and storm surge to the region. The storm will not pose any threat to Louisiana.

