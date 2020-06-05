85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Warning issued for parts of south Louisiana

Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING has been issued from Morgan City, LA to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Parishes in the WBRZ viewing area include: Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. James. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 36 hours. Those in the watch area should finish their storm preparations. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for St. Mary Parish. Get the latest information on Tropical Storm Cristobal including the forecast track and potential local impacts, HERE

