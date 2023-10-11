63°
Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic

Wednesday, October 11 2023
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan

Tropical Storm Sean formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is traveling west-northwest near 13mph. 

At this time, the storm poses no threat to land, especially Louisiana. Most long-range guidance suggests that Sean will continue in a northwest direction, intensifying slightly before losing steam by the beginning of next week. 

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

