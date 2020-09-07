Latest Weather Blog
Tropical storm Paulette forms in the central Atlantic
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic, far from land.
TROPICAL UPDATE: As the sun crosses the Atlantic this morning, @NOAA's #GOES16??? is closely tracking 2 systems--Tropical Storm #Paulette & TD #Eighteen. Paulette is the earliest Atlantic P-named storm on record, beating Philippe which formed on 9/17/2005. https://t.co/VTAp4goJiS pic.twitter.com/AtLHIM6xho— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) September 7, 2020
The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph) with modest strengthening expected over the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was centered about 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest near 3 mph (6 kph).
The storms comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.
