Tropical Storm Odette forms off the Mid-Atlantic Coast
Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S.
Max. winds are at 40 mph and is moving northeast at 15 mph.
Odette is forecast to strengthen into a 60mph storm by Sunday.
No direct impacts to land are expected.
