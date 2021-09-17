Tropical Storm Odette forms off the Mid-Atlantic Coast

Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S.



Max. winds are at 40 mph and is moving northeast at 15 mph.



Odette is forecast to strengthen into a 60mph storm by Sunday.



No direct impacts to land are expected.





For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.