Tropical Storm Odette forms off the Mid-Atlantic Coast

Friday, September 17 2021
By: WBRZ Weather

Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S.

Max. winds are at 40 mph and is moving northeast at 15 mph.

Odette is forecast to strengthen into a 60mph storm by Sunday.

No direct impacts to land are expected.


For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

