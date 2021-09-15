77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Storm Nicholas increases floodwater throughout our area

3 hours 29 seconds ago Wednesday, September 15 2021 Sep 15, 2021 September 15, 2021 7:05 AM September 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Tropical Depression Nicholas has brought tremendous amounts of rainfall throughout different areas, flooding streets in neighborhoods and rising bodies of water. 

Stream WBRZ newscasts live here

See updates of these areas below:

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days