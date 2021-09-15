Tropical Storm Nicholas increases floodwater throughout our area

Tropical Depression Nicholas has brought tremendous amounts of rainfall throughout different areas, flooding streets in neighborhoods and rising bodies of water.

*AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Typical trouble spots will hold water. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/WWVlGCGb8y — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 15, 2021

Stream WBRZ newscasts live here

See updates of these areas below: