Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Nicholas increases floodwater throughout our area
Tropical Depression Nicholas has brought tremendous amounts of rainfall throughout different areas, flooding streets in neighborhoods and rising bodies of water.
*AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Typical trouble spots will hold water. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/WWVlGCGb8y— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 15, 2021
Stream WBRZ newscasts live here
See updates of these areas below:
Ward Creek is getting fuller by the hr ??…. #HurricaneNicholas #Nicholas #Flooding #FlashFlood #TropicalStormNicholas #Houston #Texas #Louisiana #BatonRouge #TropicalStorm #SevereWeather @weatherchannel @BRProudNews @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/gidMEB4WX1
— Yäckoboy (@brign445) September 15, 2021
??ROAD CLOSURE??
Tree down on Perkins Road near Highland right in front of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing building
Cars are lining up on both sides of the vehicle that crashed into that tree but this road won’t reopen until crews can get this tree out of the way@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/eOtZEInm9M— Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) September 15, 2021
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rising creek concerns BR neighborhood
-
Wed. Morning River and Creek Update
-
Nicholas-fueled rainfall triggers anxiety for May flood victims
-
WATCH: Nicholas brings street flooding to some parts of capital area
-
After being displaced by Ida, Southeastern football takes on road warrior mentality