Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico

Friday, October 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say a disturbance moving through the Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Nestor.
  
The National Hurricane Center says high winds and dangerous storm surge are likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast.
  
Conditions are expected to deteriorate Friday into early Saturday.
  
Forecasters said at 1 p.m. that the system was about 195 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving to the northeast at 22 mph.
  
