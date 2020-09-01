Tropical Storm Nana named in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Nana, previously Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, has formed in the Caribbean Sea. The maximum wind speeds are 50mph and it is moving west at 18 mph. This system will not impact the local forecast.

Nana is the earliest ever N-named storm, breaking the previous record held by Nate on September 5, 2005.

TS Nana is likely to make a landfall over Honduras on Thursday. It is expected to bring tropical storm force winds and between 2-3 inches of rain to Central America.

From the National Hurricane Center:

(Awaiting the first advisory.)

