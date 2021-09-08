Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf, not a threat to local area

UPDATE, 4PM WEDNESDAY: The National Hurricane Center estimates maximum winds to be at 40mph, and therefore, Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The rest of the forecast is unchanged.

Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. It will move to the east-northeast and does not pose a threat to the Baton Rouge area, or the rest of Louisiana and Mississippi.

According to the National Hurricane Center, showers and thunderstorms have become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located about 115 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida. In addition, satellite-derived wind data indicate that a low level circulation has formed.

After reaching the Florida Panhandle tonight, this system is expected to move across the southeastern United States and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, where environmental conditions appear unfavorable for additional development. Regardless, areas of heavy rainfall are likely across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.

Get tropical weather alerts sent straight to your phone on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team.