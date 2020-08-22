Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Marco named in western Caribbean
Tropical Storm Marco has formed in the western Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds of 40mph. Marco is moving northwest at 15mph and a turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected on Friday, allowing the system to strengthen as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, possibly as a tropical storm. The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. There is quite a bit of uncertainty on the strength and path of this system as it crosses the western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Dry air and wind shear could create problems for intensification. At the very least, locations from Louisiana west to Texas should be aware of the possibility of heavy rain Sunday through Tuesday. For the latest forecast and full details on two systems set to enter the Gulf of Mexico, CLICK HERE.
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for the latest tropical advisories, as soon as they are issued.
