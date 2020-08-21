Tropical Storm Laura Named in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Laura is moving west at 21. This system will face very few obstacles to strengthening as it continues moving at a similar speed and direction across the southwest Atlantic. The only thing that could change, is if is pushed a bit farther south and moves over the Caribbean Islands, which would send a much weaker storm toward Florida and the Gulf. However, at this time, it appears a hurricane will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. From there, it is expected to turn northwest and parallel the west coast of Florida. If this plays out, impacts to the Baton Rouge area should be minimal. If it jogs farther west, the local area could experience additional rain or tropical storm conditions.

