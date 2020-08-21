Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Laura Named in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Laura is moving west at 21. This system will face very few obstacles to strengthening as it continues moving at a similar speed and direction across the southwest Atlantic. The only thing that could change, is if is pushed a bit farther south and moves over the Caribbean Islands, which would send a much weaker storm toward Florida and the Gulf. However, at this time, it appears a hurricane will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. From there, it is expected to turn northwest and parallel the west coast of Florida. If this plays out, impacts to the Baton Rouge area should be minimal. If it jogs farther west, the local area could experience additional rain or tropical storm conditions.
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for the latest tropical advisories, as soon as they are issued.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge Center for Hope on schedule to open late fall 2020
-
Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus
-
'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle
-
Man with extensive criminal past allegedly murders girlfriend while on bond for...
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here