85°
Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Kyle forms off the northeast coast
Tropical Storm Kyle has formed in the western Atlantic, just off the eastern seaboard.
We continue to break records this season, now with the earliest "K" named storm on record.
Regardless, this system will NOT impact the United States mainland.
Follow along with WBRZ Weather on Twitter and Facebook for the latest details on the tropics.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man found shot in truck on Greenwell Street Friday has died
-
LSU could lose up to $80M if football is canceled, university president...
-
Police: 3 women charged with attacking restaurant hostess over coronavirus restrictions
-
University Lakes restoration project set to resume next month
-
Livingston daycare employee arrested on juvenile cruelty charges