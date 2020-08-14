85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Storm Kyle forms off the northeast coast

8 hours 1 minute 9 seconds ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 August 14, 2020 12:57 PM August 14, 2020 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather

Tropical Storm Kyle has formed in the western Atlantic, just off the eastern seaboard.

We continue to break records this season, now with the earliest "K" named storm on record.

Regardless, this system will NOT impact the United States mainland.

Follow along with WBRZ Weather on Twitter and Facebook for the latest details on the tropics.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days