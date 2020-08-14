94°
Tropical Storm Kyle forms off the northeast coast
Tropical Storm Kyle has formed in the western Atlantic, just off the eastern seaboard.
We continue to break records this season, now with the earliest "K" named storm on record.
Regardless, this system will NOT impact the United States mainland.
Follow along with WBRZ Weather on Twitter and Facebook for the latest details on the tropics.
