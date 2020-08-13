Tropical Storm Josephine named in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Eleven has strengthened and is now classified as a tropical storm with 45 mph winds. As the tenth tropical storm of 2020, it has been given the J-name, Josephine. This storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days as it moves west-northwest at 15mph across the central Atlantic. Josephine is not expected to impact the central Gulf Coast. See the current forecast cone here.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 49.2 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.



Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. For the latest tropical information and advisories, check in with wbrz.com/hurricane-center as well as WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.