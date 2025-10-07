82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic, forecast to become a hurricane

28 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, October 07 2025 Oct 7, 2025 October 07, 2025 10:27 AM October 07, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

Tropical Storm Jerry formed on Tuesday morning, roughly 1300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are favorable for further strengthening. The storm will likely become a hurricane by late week as it makes a close call with the Leeward Islands. All indications point toward Jerry recurving out to sea, maintaining hurricane strength as it does so. 

Trending News

Jerry is the 10th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. At this time, the system does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast or the United States as a whole. However, residents in the northern Leeward Islands and Caribbean are encouraged to keep an eye on updates as the system approaches later this week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days