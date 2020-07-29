Tropical Storm Isaias forms in Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Isaias (pronunciation) has formed in the Caribbean Sea. In addition to producing maximum winds over 50mph, a closed central circulation has formed officially classifying Isaias as a tropical storm. Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, as the system moves west-northwest at 15-20mph and through the Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba.

The long-term outlook projects the system near Florida by the weekend. A weak cold front and upper level trough moving into the Southeast U.S. this weekend may combine to keep Isaias away from the central Gulf Coast. However, it is important to keep in mind that with a newly developed storm and still poorly defined circulation, long-term forecast models are less reliable and more variable, so please continue to monitor. For a much more detailed local weather forecast, CLICK HERE.

