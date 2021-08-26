Tropical Storm Ida targets Louisiana, Hurricane Watches issued

NEW: As of 10pm Thursday, Hurricane Watches have been issued for the entire southeast Louisiana coast. The track and strength forecast are largely unchanged.

NEW: Hurricane Watch issued from Cameron, La. to the Ms./Al. border... expect alerts to be extended inland in the coming days. #Ida pic.twitter.com/i2RUfA7Ss4 — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) August 27, 2021

Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday. It is forecast to move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday and make landfall on Sunday. Given the current forecast, the local area may experience impacts Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. If you live in southeast Louisiana, aim to complete all hurricane preparations by Saturday evening.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to move northwestward over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. There, very warm water, low wind shear and a lack of dry air will favor steady strengthening up until landfall. Ida is expected to be a category two or three storm. The only possible limiting factor to rapid strengthening could be a fast forward motion. Any movement over 15mph might limit the speed of strengthening. Hurricane Hunters are collecting data that will help guide the track forecast. As it stands, the storm is expected to come inland across southeast Louisiana, passing very close to the Capital City. This would result in significant impacts to the Baton Rouge area and neighboring parishes. However, there has been an eastward trend in the track and this could continue. If Ida ends up more closely following the eastern part of the forecast track in next few days while it crosses Cuba, that would favor a more eastward position at landfall. There are many scenarios still on the table. With that in mind, keep in touch with the forecast and review your hurricane preparedness plans now.

LOCAL FORECAST

Through Saturday: As skies clear, low temperatures will head into the mid 70s overnight. Friday and Saturday will be typical weather for late August. Humidity and hot temperatures near 90s degrees are expected through early afternoon prior to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Up Next: Conditions will slowly worsen into Sunday morning. Initial bands of rain will move inland at first. Rain will become steadier and heavier through the day Sunday as the center of Ida gets closer to landfall. Winds will pick up as well. Given the current landfall projection around dusk Sunday, the worst conditions would occur Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. This would include torrential rain and very strong sustained winds with much higher gusts. Improvements are expected later Monday as Ida pulls away to the north. Lingering bands of tropical showers could continue into Tuesday.

Tropical Storm force winds (over 39-74mph) could begin near the coast as early as Sunday morning, spread inland toward the Baton Rouge area through the afternoon and remain possible until Monday morning. Much stronger wind gusts, hurricane force (over 74mph), will be possible. About 5 – 10 inches of rain is expected through the middle of next week, and could lead to flooding issues. Most of it will fall on Sunday and Monday. Storm surge impacts may occur as well along the Gulf Coast and Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain as well. Any small changes in the storm could result in large changes to the forecast. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

