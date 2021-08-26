Tropical Storm Ida forms in the Caribbean

BREAKING: Tropical Depression 9 has now become Tropical Storm Ida.

They named in during the broadcast… next *possible* change to monitor would be tweaks to the track which could come as soon as 10pm with new model runs and data via ongoing Hurricane Hunter flight https://t.co/tzFCkW5Qgc — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) August 26, 2021

Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday, the local area may start to see impacts by Saturday night. If you live in southeast Louisiana, aim to complete all hurricane preparations by Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to move northwestward over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. There, very warm water, low wind shear and a lack of dry air will favor steady strengthening up until landfall. Ida is expected to be a category two or three storm. The only possible limiting factor to rapid strengthening could be a fast forward motion. Anything movement over 15mph might limit the speed of strengthening. Hurricane Hunters are collecting data that will help guide the track forecast. As it stands, the storm is expected to come inland across southeast Louisiana, passing very close to the Capital City. This would result in significant impacts to the Baton Rouge area and neighboring parishes. However, there has been a continued eastward trend in the track and this could continue. If Ida ends up more closely following the eastern part of the forecast track in next few days while it cross Cuba, that would favor a more eastward position at landfall. This is one of many scenarios still on the table. With that in mind, keep in touch with the forecast and review your hurricane preparedness plans now.

LOCAL FORECAST

Through Saturday: As skies clear, low temperatures will head into the mid 70s overnight. Friday and Saturday will be typical weather for late August. Humidity and hot temperatures near 90s degrees are expected through early afternoon prior to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Up Next: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be highly dependent on what happens with Ida (see potential impacts below).

5 – 10 inches will be possible through the middle of next week, which could cause some flooding issues. If an organized storm strikes the state, wind and surge impacts may occur as well. Any small changes in the storm could result in large changes to the forecast. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

