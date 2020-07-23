Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf, wet weather for Louisiana

Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the central Gulf of Mexico. See the latest track from WBRZ Weather on Twitter, below. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft identified lower pressure at the center of circulation and winds in excess of 39mph, therefore upgrading the system from tropical depression to tropical storm. The associated showers and thunderstorms have become slightly better organized, and conditions appear favorable for some additional strengthening over the next two days as the system moves west at about 10mph. Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas on Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas. In addition to large swells along the coast and offshore, the storm will produce winds in excess of 40mph and 3 – 5 inches of rain with isolated totals as high as 10 inches in and around the tropical storm warning areas.

This system will not have a major impact on the Baton Rouge area weather. However, associated moisture on the northeastern side of this system will lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms over through Saturday. Still, the daytime warming and marine breezes will most likely be needed for the activity to form. Through the weekend, rainfall totals will be approximately 1 to 4 inches—certainly manageable for the central Gulf Coast over a multi-day stretch. The further away from the coast, the lighter the amounts will be. Isolated higher amounts could occur in one or two spots that receive multiple heavy showers. This could cause some street and poor drainage flooding. The system will not produce any serious wind inland outside of thunderstorm gusts. However, on the shorelines, persistent southeasterly winds of 15-25mph will send tides 1-2 feet above average, so a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued through Friday. For a much more detailed local weather forecast, CLICK HERE.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather