Tropical Storm Grace forms near the Caribbean

43 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, August 14 2021 Aug 14, 2021 August 14, 2021 8:47 AM August 14, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: WBRZ Weather Team

Tropical Depression Grace has formed east of the Caribbean. Currently, max. sustained winds are near 40 mph.

Grace is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move west across the Caribbean Islands through next week and eventually make a turn towards the north and northwest.

Grace may take a similar track to Fred and be close to south Florida or the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.

