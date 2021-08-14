82°
Tropical Storm Grace forms near the Caribbean
Tropical Depression Grace has formed east of the Caribbean. Currently, max. sustained winds are near 40 mph.
Grace is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move west across the Caribbean Islands through next week and eventually make a turn towards the north and northwest.
Grace may take a similar track to Fred and be close to south Florida or the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.
