Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Gaston is moving northwest in the Atlantic
Trending News
MIAMI - Tropical Storm Gaston is moving northwestward in the Atlantic with no change in strength.
The storm's maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 65 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says strengthening is forecast during the next two days and Gaston could re-strengthen to a hurricane by Friday night or on Saturday.
The storm is centered about 1,110 miles (1,790 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).
Meanwhile in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Lester is moving westward away from land. Lester's maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 kph) with some strengthening forecast over the next two days.
Lester is centered about 520 miles (835 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and is moving west near 7 mph (11 kph).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some parishes trying to ease stress on paramedics during 4th COVID surge
-
Baton Rouge Symphony encouraging vaccines to all performers
-
Repeat power outages in Southdowns area frustrating homeowners; repairs being made
-
School officials take steps to improve falling LEAP test scores
-
Survivors share harrowing story after being shot by deranged suspect during Baton...