73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Storm Gaston is moving northwest in the Atlantic

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, August 26 2016 Aug 26, 2016 August 26, 2016 12:09 PM August 26, 2016 in Weather
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

Trending News

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Gaston is moving northwestward in the Atlantic with no change in strength.

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 65 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says strengthening is forecast during the next two days and Gaston could re-strengthen to a hurricane by Friday night or on Saturday.

The storm is centered about 1,110 miles (1,790 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

Meanwhile in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Lester is moving westward away from land. Lester's maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 kph) with some strengthening forecast over the next two days.

Lester is centered about 520 miles (835 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and is moving west near 7 mph (11 kph).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days