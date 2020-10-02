Tropical Storm Gamma forms near Yucatan Peninsula

Tropical Storm Gamma has formed in the western Caribbean Sea. Satellite measurements estimate maximum sustained winds increased to 40mph. Gamma is moving northwest at 9mph.

Conditions over the western Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico favor strengthening of this system but that will become difficult the center moves over the Yucatan Peninsula. A cold front moving into the Gulf of Mexico and strong east to west steering winds aloft should keep it well south of the local area through the middle of next week. For the complete, local forecast from your WBRZ Weather Team, CLICK HERE .

