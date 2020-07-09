Tropical Storm Fay named

Tropical Storm Fay has formed just off the coast of North Carolina. Fay started as a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. As a low pressure center, this storm passed over parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean. Favorable atmospheric conditions have helped sustain this system and it is now the sixth named storm for the 2020 hurricane season.

Fay is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to portions of the eastern US. Maximum sustained winds are 45mph and it is moving north at 7mph.