Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean, heads towards Honduras and Nicaragua

Generic image of The Caribbean Sea

MIAMI, FLORIDA — Hurricane Season is not over yet and as of Saturday night, proof of this is evident in the formation of Tropical Storm Eta in the Caribbean.

According to The National Hurricane Center, Eta left 'Depression' status, swiftly evolving into a 'Tropical Storm' on Saturday night and appearing on track to become a hurricane by next week.

Tropical Storm #Eta Advisory 2: Tropical Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Eta. Hurricane Watch Issued For Portions of the Northeastern Coasts Of Nicaragua and Honduras. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 1, 2020

Eta is currently in the Central Caribbean, about 270 miles southeast of Kingston Jamaica, and headed west at 15 mph with sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Monday before making landfall near Honduras and Nicaragua.

Based on Eta's current trajectory, weather experts don't anticipate the storm moving into the Gulf, but as these situations are subject to change, meteorologists will continue to monitor Eta's movements and strength.

