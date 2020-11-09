Tropical Storm Eta: Big Rig hangs off side of Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – According to WPLG, a truck driver trying to make his way through Tropical Storm Eta's wind and rain early Monday morning accidentally drove his 18-wheeler off the side of an expressway in Florida.

The incident occurred on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

As of 6 a.m., authorities were still working to remove the truck that was hanging over the side of the overpass.

An employee from a nearby business told reporters that the driver appeared to be unharmed and said he took about 7 or 8 minutes to get out of the truck before walking over to the business with an umbrella.

It doesn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Tropical Storm #Eta Advisory 36A: Eta Moving Westward Over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Gusty Winds and Heavy Rains Still Occurring Over Portions Of South Florida and the Florida Keys. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2020

According to the National Hurricane Center, Eta made landfall in Lower Metacumbe Key late Sunday night with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, and is anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane by late Monday into early Tuesday as it moves into Florida Bay.

More than 23 million people in south Florida are under some type of hurricane or tropical storm advisory, with 21 counties under a state of emergency. As of early Monday morning, more than 30,000 customers are without power as the storm continues north, according to Poweroutage.us.