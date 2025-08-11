Tropical Storm Erin forms in the eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Erin has formed off the west coast of Africa Monday morning near the Cabo Verde islands. This system had maximum sustained winds at 45 mph and is generally moving westward. Erin will continue to move west over the open Atlantic this week while gaining strength. This system will likely become the first hurricane of the season.

The Storm Station is confident that steering winds will guide this system westward. However, confidence in the storm’s track will diminish as the storm nears the Leeward Islands late in the week. All options are on the table after that, including a turn out to sea as well as a westward track toward the Florida Strait. Erin’s intensity will dictate which scenario plays out. A stronger storm would be pulled farther north and possibly out to sea, while a weaker one may track more westward. The stronger storm scenario is looking more likely at the moment, with Erin explicitly forecast to become a major hurricane.

It’s important to remember that these storms are typical for August. All are worth closely monitoring, but it’s still too far out to speculate on any potential U.S. impacts — if they occur at all. For now, this system is simply one to watch. Check back with the Storm Station for future updates.

