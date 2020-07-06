Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the north Atlantic

Tropical Depression Five has strengthened into Tropical Storm Edouard with 40 mph winds. Edouard is racing to the northeast at 35 mph, away from the United States.



Edouard is now the earliest fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin, beating the previous record of July 11th (Hurricane Emily) from the 2005 Atlantic Hurricane Season.



There is no threat to the mainland United States, as the system will stay over open waters.



Remember, the hurricane season continues through the end of November. We typically see our peak in tropical activity in mid September.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton