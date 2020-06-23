Tropical Storm Dolly Named

UPDATE 11am TUESDAY: Subtropical Depression Four has now been named Tropical Storm Dolly. The maximum sustained winds are at 45mph with tropical storm force winds extending 70 miles from the center of circulation. Dolly is forecast to weaken over the next two days and to continue on a northeasterly path away from the United States.

MONDAY 4pm

Subtropical Depression Four has formed well east of New England and is forecast to move away from land. As of 4pm Monday the storm was more than 300 miles east of Massachusetts and moving east-northeast at 10mph. With maximum sustained winds of 35mph, some slight strengthening is possible and Four could briefly become Subtropical Storm Dolly before accelerating into the North Atlantic and weakening.

A subtropical storm derives its energy from the normal temperature differences within the atmosphere and is not fueled by warm ocean temperatures. These storms have less centralized activity that spreads out much further than in a tropical system. A subtropical storm can evolve into a tropical storm, and vice versa, but a subtropical storm cannot gain hurricane status like a tropical storm can. It is unlikely that a subtropical storm could attain sustained winds of 74 mph or above, as the strength of a "cold" core storm is limited.

