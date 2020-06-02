Tropical Storm Cristobal forms near southern Gulf

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Bay of Campeche near the southern Gulf of Mexico. Designated Tropical Depression 3 on Monday, the system has become better organized with maximum sustained winds of 40mph.

Cristobal is expected to spin in place through Thursday before ejecting northward by the end of the week. At that time, it is unclear what steering currents will act on the system. One possible scenario includes a due north track to the central Gulf Coast leading to the possibility of heavy rainfall for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Accounting for that possibility, the Weather Prediction Center is already hashing out a 7-Day rainfall total, through next Monday, for 2-5” of rain across the WBRZ Weather forecast area. Of course, tropical rain bands can lead to isolated, much higher amounts. Details on the storm’s path will become clearer by the end of this week and once that northerly turn begins. Hurricane Hunters will fly into Cristobal for additional forecast data beginning on Tuesday.

