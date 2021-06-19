Tropical Storm Claudette moves away from La., local weather improving Saturday

Watch live updates here.

Tropical Storm Claudette moved over southeast Louisiana overnight, into early this morning with max. winds of 45 MPH. As of 10AM Saturday, the center was 75 miles NNE of New Orleans. Claudette will continue to track northeast through the day, allowing for improving conditions across the local area. The Flash Flood Watch has been CANCELLED for all of southeast Louisiana.

We officially got Tropical Storm #Claudette early this morning. All the impacts remain on the eastern side of the storm, as it pulls away from our area. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/cPfkjaikBs — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) June 19, 2021

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Rain coverage will likely be maximized early Saturday morning as the center of circulation passes over Lake Pontchartrain. Expect breezy conditions with winds shifting westerly at 10-15mph. Beyond dawn, scattered showers remain in the forecast but a washout is not anticipated. There should be plenty of breaks in the rain and even times of sun. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Like Saturday, Father's Day will not be a total washout but more showers and thunderstorms will be around. With a tropical air mass still in place, any thunderstorms could bring downpours. With some breaks of sun available, high temperatures will likely return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The LATEST weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather