Tropical Storm Chris set to make landfall in Mexico early Monday morning

UPDATE 4AM 07/01: The 3rd named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Chris, continues to strengthen before making landfall on the eastern Mexican coast early Monday morning. Chris has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 13 mph. This storm will bring heavy rainfall to parts of Mexico on Monday as tropical storm warnings can be found along the Mexican coastline. As Chris moves further inland, it will gradually lose it's strength. No direct impacts from this storm will be found in Louisiana.

Original Story: Tropical Depression Three has formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. The storm has peak winds at 35 mph and is located 185 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan Mexico. The storm is moving west at 12 mph.

This system will make landfall on Sunday night in Mexico, making this a very short-lived storm. The latest forecast suggests that the system will become a tropical storm shortly before making landfall. Once that happens, it will become Tropical Storm Chris.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Mexican Coast. Regardless of development, the storm will bring heavy rain to the region along with a mudslide risk in areas with higher terrain.

This storm will not bring any direct impacts to the Louisiana coast. However, this is not the only active system in the Atlantic. You can find that latest tropical updates from the Storm Station in the latest blog found HERE.

