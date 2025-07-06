81°
Tropical Storm Chantal makes landfall overnight, continues inland

Sunday, July 06 2025
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall not far from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina around 4 a.m. CDT Sunday. The storm had maximum sustained winds around 50 mph at that time.

Chantal will weaken to a Tropical Depression by afternoon as it moves into North Carolina. The storm will become post-tropical by Sunday night. Find future updates on the storm in the latest Storm Station Weather Blog found HERE.

Flash flooding and isolated tornadoes remain a threat as rain bands from Chantal continue to move across northeastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina. Chantal is also expected to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents to portions of the coast from northeastern Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states during the next day or so.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

