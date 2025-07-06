Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Chantal makes landfall overnight, continues inland
Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall not far from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina around 4 a.m. CDT Sunday. The storm had maximum sustained winds around 50 mph at that time.
Chantal will weaken to a Tropical Depression by afternoon as it moves into North Carolina. The storm will become post-tropical by Sunday night. Find future updates on the storm in the latest Storm Station Weather Blog found HERE.
Flash flooding and isolated tornadoes remain a threat as rain bands from Chantal continue to move across northeastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina. Chantal is also expected to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents to portions of the coast from northeastern Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states during the next day or so.
