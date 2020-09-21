Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall late Monday

In the early morning hours of Monday, September 21, 2020 a wind and rain battered pier in Galveston, Texas begins to collapse prior to the arrival of Tropical Storm Beta. Photo: KTRK ABC 13

HOUSTON (AP) — Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced Monday for flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season.

The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday, saying in a U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory that up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas. That’s down from earlier predictions of up to 20 inches (51 centimeters).

It was the system’s slow movement and storm surge, however, that were generating concerns in coastal communities. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kph) on Monday morning. Beta was moving west at 6 mph (9 kph) at about 7 a.m. Monday, forecasters said. Storm surge up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) was forecast from San Luis Pass to Sabine Pass in Texas.

Beta was set to make landfall along Texas’ central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday, forecasters said. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat. Forecasters said flash flooding was possible in Arkansas and Mississippi as the system moves further inland.

Forecasters said Beta was not expected to bring the same amount of rainfall that Texas experienced during either Hurricane Harvey in 2017 or Tropical Storm Imelda last year. Harvey dumped more than 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain on Houston and caused $125 billion in damage in Texas. Imelda, which hit Southeast Texas, was one of the wettest cyclones on record.

The first rain bands from Beta reached the Texas coast on Sunday, but the heaviest rain wasn’t expected to arrive until late Monday into Tuesday.

In low-lying Galveston, which has seen more than its share of tropical weather over the years, officials didn’t expect to issue a mandatory evacuation order but they advised people to have supplies ready in case they have to stay home for several days if roads are flooded.

“We’re not incredibly worried,” Galveston resident Nancy Kitcheo said Sunday. Kitcheo, 49, and her family had evacuated last month when forecasts suggested Hurricane Laura could make landfall near Galveston, but they’re planning to buy supplies and wait out Beta. Laura ended up making landfall in neighboring Louisiana.

Kitcheo, whose home is 18 feet (5.5 meters) above the ground on stilts, said she expected her street to be impassable as water from rising tides was already flooding neighboring roadways on Sunday.

“This has definitely been more stressful, this hurricane season,” she said.