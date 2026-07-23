Tropical Storm Bertha departs, highest heat of the year ahead

As Tropical Storm Bertha moves westward into Texas, wet and breezy conditions across the Baton Rouge Area will quickly taper off tonight. Heat will build rapidly starting Friday, setting us up for dangerous, triple-digit heat index values that will stretch well into next week.

Through Friday: showers and winds continue to decrease

The Weekend: highs in the upper 90s, feels-like temperatures of 105°+

Next Week: extreme heat to return, warnings possible with feels-like temperatures of 108°+

Tonight & Tomorrow: Scattered showers and winds will quickly fade this evening as the remnant circulation of Bertha pushes deeper into Texas. Cloud cover will clear overnight, allowing low temperatures to settle in the mid 70s. On Friday, another summer high-pressure system will build over the region. These ridges of high pressure act like a lid, trapping heat and squashing storm clouds. There will be a quick jump in temperatures with highs surging back up into the mid 90s under partly sunny skies. Little more than a stray shower is possible during peak heating.

Up Next: Heat will only amplify into the weekend and next week. High temperatures will steadily climb into the upper 90s, with numbers approaching 98° by Wednesday. Several spots along the I-10 and I-12 corridors could briefly touch the 100° mark. While the atmosphere as a whole will be dry, preventing organized showers, humidity will remain trapped near the surface, and feels-like temperatures will regularly reach between 108°F and 115°F starting Sunday. Importantly, overnight low temperatures will barely drop below 80°, giving us very little recovery time from the daytime heat. Plan to use extra care outside in the heat, hydrating and taking frequent breaks in the shade. Heat advisories are almost guaranteed.

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The Tropics: All tropical storm warnings and advisories for our local coastal area have officially been cancelled as Bertha continues inland toward Texas. Otherwise, the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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