Tropical Storm Barry nears Louisiana coast

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain bands will get tighter and tighter overnight, providing increasing, widespread, rainfall into Saturday. Winds will also be increasing with gusts over tropical storm force (35-70 mph) possible. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Rain will continue to intensify through Saturday. Rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour will be possible leading to significant flash flooding. Sustained tropical storm force winds may occur for several hours leading to downed trees and powerlines. Saturated soils will make it easier for trees to fall.

Sunday: Rain bands may remain heavy but should become less numerous through the second half of the weekend. Any additional rain will quickly aggravate ongoing flooding situations. Many rivers will likely begin to crest well above bankfull. Winds will slacken off, below tropical storm force.

Barry: Although Barry continues to look disorganized, Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the central pressure has fallen to 993mb with the maximum winds still near 65mph. A prominent cloud swirl has rotated more than halfway around the eastern and northern side of center since this afternoon, and there were several reports of strong winds in association with this feature. Most of the convection is still south of center due to northerly wind shear.

Barry is erratically drifting west-northwest but will turn more northwest overnight toward the central Louisiana Coast. After landfall, the system will move northward before being gobbled up and spun northeast by the jet stream. Model forecasts have shifted slightly westward since the last advisory, but the shift is not large enough to require significant changes to the forecast.

Barry continues to strengthen despite poor organization, the shear, and the presence of mid- to upper-level dry air over its northern half. Since forecast models continue to show strengthening, Barry will likely become a hurricane just before landfall. After landfall, it will steadily weaken, with decay to a remnant low expected by Monday.

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

*There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana, portions of Lake Pontchartrain, and portions of coastal Mississippi where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Water levels are already beginning to rise in these areas, with the peak inundation expected on Saturday. The highest storm surge inundation is expected between Intracoastal City and Shell Beach.

*The slow movement of Barry will result in a long duration heavy rainfall and flood threat along the central Gulf Coast, across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley and north into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend into early next week. Flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely, some of which may be life-threatening, especially across portions of southeast Louisiana into Mississippi. For the latest river forecast, click here.

*Hurricane conditions are expected along a portion of the coast of Louisiana, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions are expected elsewhere along much of the Louisiana coast and inland across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley where tropical storm warnings are in effect.

