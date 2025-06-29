Tropical Storm Barry forms, landfall expected in Mexico Sunday night

Tropical Storm Barry becomes the second named storm of the 2025 season on Sunday morning.

Barry is moving toward the northwest at 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. On the forecast track, the storm is expected to make landfall and then move inland over eastern Mexico later today or tonight. Barry brings no impact to the United States.





