Tropical Storm Barry forms, landfall expected in Mexico Sunday night
Tropical Storm Barry becomes the second named storm of the 2025 season on Sunday morning.
Barry is moving toward the northwest at 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. On the forecast track, the storm is expected to make landfall and then move inland over eastern Mexico later today or tonight. Barry brings no impact to the United States.
The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
