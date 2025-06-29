77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Barry forms, landfall expected in Mexico Sunday night

Sunday, June 29 2025
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

Tropical Storm Barry becomes the second named storm of the 2025 season on Sunday morning. 

Barry is moving toward the northwest at 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. On the forecast track, the storm is expected to make landfall and then move inland over eastern Mexico later today or tonight. Barry brings no impact to the United States. 


