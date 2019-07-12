Tropical Storm Barry Eyes the Louisiana Coast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Rain bands will be approaching our area from the east through the late morning hours - after 10 AM. These bands will incorporate heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, and will increase in intensity through the evening and into Saturday morning as Barry approaches our coast. These bands will get tighter and tighter overnight, providing widespread, constant heavy rainfall. Winds will also be increasing through the day, and reaching tropical storm force (35-70 mph) into Saturday afternoon. Highs will reach around 88°, with winds out the northeast between 10 and 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Rainfall amounts today will be around .5”, with localized spots picking up close to 1”. Conditions continue to degrade this evening, as rainfall rates increase and storms keep pushing onshore. Temperatures will be dropping to an overnight low of 76° with winds between 15 and 30 mph out of the east, but gusts from 30 to 50 mph.

Up Next: Rain and storms will continue to intensify tonight and through Saturday. Showers staying in the forecast into the first half of the workweek, before conditions improve through the midweek.

The Tropics: Barry does not have the typical presentation of a tropical cyclone on satellite imagery at this time. The cloud pattern consists of a cyclonically curved convection band on the southern semicircle, and the system is devoid of an inner convective core near the center. Barry is an asymmetric storm with most of the tropical storm force winds occurring in the eastern semicircle. An Air Force plane sampled the area and measured the peak winds at 49 mph. Another reconnaissance plane will be investigating Barry in a few hours.

Barry is moving over warm water of about 86°, and still has the opportunity to strengthen. Although the National Hurricane Center intensity forecast again does not explicitly show Barry becoming a hurricane, it is still possible for that to occur before landfall in about24 hours. Most of the models show modest strengthening despite the northerly shear and the effect of the dry air. After landfall, steady weakening is anticipated.

The broad center of circulation appears to be moving slowly toward the west-northwest at 5 mph. This is taking the average motion of the several swirls rotating around a larger circulation. The cyclone should soon begin to turn toward the northwest and then northward around the periphery of a mid-level ridge. The overall guidance has changed very little and the National Hurricane Center forecast is not different from the previous one. It is in the middle of the guidance and very close to the multi-model consensus.

Key Messages:

*There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The highest storm surge inundation is expected between Intracoastal City and Shell Beach. Residents in these areas should listen to any advice given by local officials.

*The slow movement of Barry will result in a long duration of heavy rainfall and flood threat along the central Gulf Coast and inland through the lower Mississippi Valley through the weekend into early next week. Flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely, some of which may be significant, especially along the east side of the system.

*Hurricane conditions are expected along a portion of the coast of Louisiana, where a Hurricane Warning has been issued. Residents in these areas should rush their preparations to completion, as tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in the warning area later this morning.

THE EXPLANATION:

Rain bands will be pushing in earlier today, close or shortly after the 10 AM hour. These bands will be tightening and intensifying heading into the evening tonight and through Saturday. Winds speeds will also be increasing quickly tonight, with gusts potentially reaching near 50 mph after midnight. Widespread heavy rain and high winds will occur Saturday morning and through much of the day, as Barry is forecast to make landfall near Franklin as a tropical storm at 10 AM Saturday. Heavy rainfall is set to continue as the storm tracks slowly north through the Atchafalaya Basin into Sunday morning, as it is forecast to keep tropical storm status as it makes it to central Louisiana Sunday morning. Storm speed increases greatly Sunday and Monday, as the system pushes into Arkansas and northern Mississippi. Scattered rain will stay in the forecast as Gulf moisture will keep moving onshore through Monday, with more afternoon showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will taper off through the latter half of the week as temperatures rebound back into the low 90s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

