Tropical Storm Andrea becomes first named storm of Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Storm Andrea has formed in the central Atlantic and becomes the first named storm of the 2025 season.

The system will continue northeast the next few days. Such a track will keep Andrea out to sea with no land impacts expected. The storm will move over cooler waters and into a region of strong upper-level winds tonight, kickstarting a weakening trend. A post-tropical low is expected by Wednesday morning.

Based on data from 1991-2020, the average first named system occurs on June 20. The last ten years have seen their first named storm sooner. 2025 will go down as the quietest start to hurricane season since 2014 when Tropical Storm Arthur formed on July 1.

For the rest of the Atlantic Basin, no tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.