Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings issued ahead of Sally

A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. James.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena and St. Mary, as well as Amite and Pike counties in Mississippi.

A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect along the tidal lakes, where 4 - 6 feet of surge is possible as Sally tracks inland.

LOCAL IMPACTS:

RAINFALL AMOUNTS:

Metro Baton Rouge: On the current forecast track, the metro area is on the western side of the storm. Meaning, as long as we remain on the "drier" side, we will escape the highest rainfall totals. 1-4" on average can be expected across the metro area, but any more adjustments to the west will increase our rainfall totals.

Locations south and east of Baton Rouge: Rainfall amounts around 5 inches or higher are possible, especially east of the center and closer to I-55. This is where the flooding concern will be greatest.

WIND:

Metro Baton Rouge: Tropical storm force winds are possible, mainly east of the Mississippi River. Sustained winds of 40 mph are possible, with occasional gusts as high as 60 mph. That is enough to take down weak trees and tree limbs, resulting in spotty power outages across the area.

Locations south and east of Baton Rouge: Tropical storm force winds are likely, with hurricane force gusts at times. This is where potential for damaging winds will be highest.

SEVEN DAY FORECAST:

Our local area will begin to see impacts from Sally as early as Monday evening, lingering through Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday, our weather pattern will begin to quiet down with only a slight chance of showers and storms through the end of the week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

