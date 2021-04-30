72°
Tropical funnels spotted in south Louisiana

4 hours 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, April 30 2021 Apr 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 5:16 PM April 30, 2021 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Residents across south Louisiana today tweeted images of a tropical funnel that was visible in the sky on Friday afternoon.

Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.

Tropical funnels should not be confused with funnel clouds and tornadoes that form from supercell thunderstorms. Tropical funnels (and cold air funnels) can look scary, but rarely ever cause damage or harm.

More on tropical funnels: www.weather.gov/ama/tropicalfunnels

