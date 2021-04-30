Tropical funnels spotted in south Louisiana

Residents across south Louisiana today tweeted images of a tropical funnel that was visible in the sky on Friday afternoon.

Thanks for the picture! A few tropical funnels will continue to be possible with shower activity this afternoon. #lawx #mswx https://t.co/9xWLvKsVNi — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 30, 2021

Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.



Tropical funnels should not be confused with funnel clouds and tornadoes that form from supercell thunderstorms. Tropical funnels (and cold air funnels) can look scary, but rarely ever cause damage or harm.



More on tropical funnels: www.weather.gov/ama/tropicalfunnels

