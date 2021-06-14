87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tropical Depression Two forms off the coast of North Carolina

2 hours 22 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 9:52 AM June 14, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Tropical Depression Two has formed offshore of North Carolina and it is moving northeast away from the United States. There are no coastal watches or warnings. This storm has no threat to the local forecast.

When TD Two strengthens into a tropical storm, it will pick up the B name on the list, Bill. That is forecast to happen by Monday evening.

The WBRZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the disturbance in the Gulf as well. Mid to late week the disturbance in the southern Gulf will likely become more organized. It has about a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days. Regardless of development, it is already a rain maker. Parts of Mexico will be dealing with tropical showers and storms for the first half of the week until the disturbance starts to track north. With the current forecast information, south Louisiana will likely see some tropical showers and storms by Friday afternoon with Saturday and Sunday setting up to be rainy too.

Forecast information will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend, so please check back for new updates daily. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

