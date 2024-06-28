Tropical Depression Two forms in the Tropical Atlantic

Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Tropical Atlantic. The storm has peak winds at 35 mph and is located roughly 1200 miles from Barbados. Two is moving west at a fast rate of 21 mph.

The system will likely strengthen to a tropical storm by Saturday, taking the name Beryl once that happens. A landfall as a hurricane in the Lesser Antilles is possible early next week. After that, confidence is high that the system will generally move in a westward direction into the Caribbean Sea. Uncertainty grows as to where the storm will go thereafter.

There is still a lot of time to monitor the progression of the system. At this time, there is no cause for worry locally at this stage. Nevertheless, the Storm Station is watching the system closely and will post further updates if anything changes.

Tropical storm formation in this part of the Atlantic is highly unusual for late June and early July. Storms origins like this are more typical of August and September.

