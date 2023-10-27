86°
Tropical depression Twenty-One forms in western Caribbean

Monday, October 23 2023
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Balin Rogers

The national hurricane center has recently found that a tropical wave in the western Caribbean has formed into a tropical depression. This system is very near the coast of Nicaragua and moving west. It will move inland into central America in the next 24 hours and then dissipate. Most importantly, this system is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

