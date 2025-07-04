Tropical Depression Three Forms in southwestern Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories and forecasts for Tropical Depression Three on Friday afternoon. If the system can gain enough strength and organization to be classified as a tropical storm, it would take the name Chantal.

Satellite wind data indicated that the system located about 150 miles off the northeast Florida coast has become better defined Friday with an area of strong winds located on its east side. Showers and thunderstorms are also persisting near and to the east of the center. A short-lived tropical depression or storm will drift northward before it moves inland over the southeastern U.S. by early Sunday. Heavy rainfall is possible across portions of west-central and southwestern Florida through early Saturday, and across coastal sections of the Carolinas beginning later on Saturday. This system will not bring any impacts to Louisiana or the immediate Gulf Coast.

