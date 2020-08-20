76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic

2 hours 59 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 9:15 PM August 19, 2020 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: WBRZ Weather

Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Atlantic. This is one of two systems being monitored by the WBRZ Weather team. T.D. 13 remains thousands of miles away from the Gulf of Mexico and the United States. There are several possibilities for the future of this system, some include the Gulf of Mexico, but the timing and strength aspects of the forecast are currently limited. Our team's latest forecast, including expectations for each tropical system, can be found in the following link.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days